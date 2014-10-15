LONDON Oct 15 More than 1.2 million Britons
switched bank accounts in the first year of new rules making it
easier to change banks, a 22 percent increase on the previous
year and marking some progress in the government's drive to
boost competition.
Halifax, part of Lloyds Banking Group, and the
British arm of Santander attracted the most net new
accounts in the first quarter of this year, according to data
released by the Payments Council.
NatWest, part of Royal Bank of Scotland, Barclays
and HSBC had the biggest net losses.
The new rules, introduced last October, ensure customers can
switch accounts within seven working days, with all outgoing and
incoming payments automatically transferred.
Industry sources have said the increase in switching has not
been as significant as hoped, however, and the annual tally
still represents only just over 2 percent of about 54 million
active current accounts.
The Payments Council, which is responsible for the account
switching service, said 1.2 million people switched in the year
to the end of September, up from 985,600 in the previous year.
The move to make it easier to switch is part of a range of
measures designed to break the dominance of Britain's five
biggest banks -- Lloyds, RBS, Barclays, HSBC and Santander UK --
which provide more than three-quarter of all UK personal current
or checking accounts.
Data on individual lenders was six months in arrears.
Halifax attracted a net gain of 41,558 customers between January
and March, Santander UK had a net gain of 37,316 and building
society Nationwide gained 11,680, the Payments Council said.
NatWest had a net loss of 18,258 customers, Barclays lost
16,467, HSBC lost 15,429 and the Lloyds Bank brand lost 15,202.
(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Mark Potter)