July 9 Fledgeling British banks are likely to
find it more difficult to challenge the country's biggest
lenders after introduction of a new 8 percent surcharge on bank
profits, analysts and industry sources said.
Shares in Aldermore, Onesavings, Virgin
Money and Shawbrook took their biggest one-day
hit on Wednesday after British finance minister George Osborne
announced the surcharge, which traders said could attract a
straight 8 pct earnings downgrade from analysts.
Osborne's move in his first Budget since the ruling
Conservative party's May election victory came as a surprise to
many in the industry because the government had previously said
it wanted to encourage competition within the sector and make it
easier for new lenders to flourish and challenge Britain's
largest banks.
Lloyds Banking Group, Royal Bank of Scotland
(RBS), Barclays, and HSBC control more
than three quarters of personal current accounts and provide
nine out of every 10 business loans.
Osborne said that the charge would be enforced from next
January and will apply to annual profits above 25 million pounds
($38.4 million). The charge will largely replace the balance
sheet levy, from which the so-called challenger banks are
exempt. Osborne said the levy will be reduced gradually over the
next six years.
The British Bankers' Association (BBA) welcomed moves to
reduce "damage" from the levy but said that the new surcharge
will result in the sector paying more tax overall and reinforce
fears that Britain is becoming a less attractive place for banks
to do business.
"We believe these moves will also undermine competition in
the industry by making it harder for smaller players to break
through and challenge larger banks," BBA Chief Executive Anthony
Browne said in a statement.
Canaccord Genuity analysts said the surcharge would reduce
growth in lending by small banks but added that it is expected
to be offset to a degree by a reduction in corporation tax to 19
percent in 2017 and 18 percent in 2020.
"Challenger banks have had an unexpected hit that
proportionally hits them more than global banks," Investec
analyst Ian Gordon told Reuters.
Shore Capital said the surcharge could reduce lending
capacity or push prices higher.
In another announcement, Osborne said that Britain would cut
tax relief on mortgages for wealthy landlords.
Challenger banks that provide buy-to-let mortgages along
with secured loans would, however, feel minimal impact from the
tax relief cuts because most of them provide loans to
professional landlords rather than amateurs, analyst said.
"The sheer demand and demographic growth prospects for
private rented property are likely to keep the market growing
despite these small changes to the tax regime," OneSavings Bank
CEO Andy Golding said.
Challenger banks outperformed the Big Five of Lloyds, RBS,
Barclays, HSBC and Santander UK in terms of annual
growth between 2012 and 2014, according to a report published in
May by accountancy firm KPMG.
($1 = 0.6512 pounds)
