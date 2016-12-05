LONDON Dec 5 The British-based businesses of
foreign banks will not avoid paying the country's tax on banks'
balance sheets and profits, the government said on Monday
following a consultation on changes to the tax proposed in July
last year.
The government said it had considered representations by
foreign banks that they be excluded from the levy, introduced in
2011 in response to the financial crisis and aimed at reducing
risky behaviour by banks.
"The government believes that including UK permanent
establishments of foreign banking entities within the scope of
the bank levy remains appropriate and will not be amending this
policy," the statement from Britain's finance ministry said.
The decision comes as banks debate whether to move parts of
their businesses out of Britain following the vote to leave the
European Union so they can continue to serve EU customers.
The government announced in July last year it would amend
the levy by largely replacing the tax on bank balance sheets
with a surcharge on profits.
The government plans to publish draft legislation for the
changes to the levy in 2017, and the new rules will become
active from 2021.
(Reporting By Lawrence White. Editing by Jane Merriman)