By Matt Scuffham
LONDON, July 15 Britain's banks will have been
hit by an additional 40 billion pound ($62 billion) tax bill by
the end of this decade, harming their ability to lend to
businesses and create new jobs, an industry lobby group said on
Wednesday.
Finance Minister George Osborne said last week that the
government would replace a levy on bank balance sheets with a
surcharge on profits, but the two schemes will run concurrently
until 2020, placing an additional burden on lenders.
The bank levy was introduced in 2011 in response to the
financial crisis of 2007-2009, in which RBS and Lloyds
were bailed out to the tune of 66 billion pounds, and
applies to the global balance sheet assets of British banks as
well as assets belonging to the UK operations of foreign banks.
Osborne had faced a balancing act to ensure London remains
an attractive place for banks to be based while satisfying
public demands that the industry helps pay for the lingering
costs of the crisis.
But the constant imposition of extra charges has already
drawn the industry's ire and HSBC, Europe's biggest
bank, has said the levy will be a factor in whether it decides
to keep its headquarters in Britain.
The British Bankers Association (BBA) said the latest
changes will mean that, between 2010 and 2020, banks will have
faced an additional 4 billion pounds a year in taxes, on top of
the tens of billions of other taxes that they have paid such as
corporation tax.
"Banks expect to pay their fair share of tax. But they are
concerned that they are being singled out for new punitive taxes
every year," BBA Chief Executive Anthony Browne said. "That
makes it harder for banks ... to lend to businesses and create
new jobs."
Banks such as HSBC and Standard Chartered, which
have large operations overseas, had said they have been unfairly
penalised by the tax.
Osborne said the levy will be gradually reduced over the
next few years and will apply only to banks' assets in Britain
from 2020.
The new surcharge will tax banks 8 percent on their profits
from next year and is the fifth new bank tax introduced in the
past five years.
The BBA said it will be levied on hundreds of banks and
customer-owned lenders that were exempt from the bank levy,
potentially undermining competition.
($1 = 0.6406 pounds)
