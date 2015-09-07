LONDON, Sept 7 Ten of Britain's biggest banks
could pay almost 6 billion pounds ($9.2 billion) a year between
them in tax as a new surcharge on profits is phased in,
accounting firm EY said on Monday.
British Finance Minister George Osborne said in July he
planned to replace an existing levy on bank balance sheets with
an 8 percent charge on profits, alongside a pledge to keep
Britain a "highly attractive" location for banks.
But a study by EY, published on Monday, said because the
surcharge will be introduced before the levy is phased out this
would hit some banks hard.
"2016 and 2017 are going to be the most painful years for
all those banks that pay bank levy, and UK retail banks will be
hit hardest," EY said.
The bank levy was introduced in 2011 in response to the
financial crisis. Banks have said the levy is unfair as it
becomes more punitive when profitability falls.
The government has forecast revenues from bank taxes will
rise to 4.3 billion pounds in 2017/18 as the surcharge is
introduced, but then fall to 3.5 billion by 2020/21 as the levy
is phased out. The levy is due to be 3.7 billion pounds for
current financial year.
But EY's study said the government could receive total tax
revenue of 5.95 billion pounds from 10 of the biggest banks.
($1 = 0.6552 pounds)
