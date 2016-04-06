LONDON, April 6 Britain's tax rules may need
clarifying to ensure that banks cannot offset fines against
their tax bill, a senior UK lawmaker said on Wednesday.
Andrew Tyrie, chairman of parliament's Treasury Select
Committee, has asked Britain's finance minister George Osborne
to clarify whether fines classified as "compensation" payments
to regulators are tax deductible.
Britain's Financial Conduct Authority has imposed record
fines on banks for compliance failures and for attempts to rig
interest rate benchmarks and currency markets.
Tax rules were changed last year to stop tax deductibility
for compensation payments made to customers.
But Tyrie said Osborne has suggested in a letter that last
year's rule changes may not have caught compensation payments to
regulators, which could therefore still be tax deductible.
"If so, taxpayers are on the hook for some aspects of a
bank's misconduct. That would be unacceptable. I urge you to
look again at this," Tyrie has written to Osborne in a letter
made public on Wednesday.
Tyrie said regulators should also make sure that any
misconduct payments are either made to customers and therefore
come under the new curbs, or are clearly labelled as fines
rather than compensatory payments, and therefore cannot be
deducted from tax.
Osborne had told Tyrie that fines imposed as punishment by
UK regulators and settlements agreed by banks with an overseas
regulator are not deductible.
