* Level playing field is vital -BBA
* Says new technology is "tipping point" for banks
LONDON, March 24 Technology companies offering
banking services should be regulated in the same way as banks to
ensure that consumers are properly protected, the British
Bankers' Association (BBA) said on Tuesday.
Companies such as Google and Apple have emerged as
challengers to banks, offering payment services such as ApplePay
and Google Wallet. Facebook said last week that it is
introducing a new app to allows users to send and receive money.
"More choice is good news for all, but it's vital that
regulators provide a level playing field, giving customers the
same robust protection wherever they choose to bank," BBA Chief
Executive Anthony Browne said.
A report by the BBA and management consultants Accenture
said that the digital revolution will be as much of a
challenge for regulators as for banks.
"They will need to ensure that they do not damage consumer
protection, the fight against crime or financial stability by
squeezing misconduct or prudential risk out of the regulated
banking sector into the non-regulated digital sector," it said.
JP Morgan Chief Executive Jamie Dimon and
Santander's Executive Chairman Ana Botin have both
spoken about the growing threat to banks from technology
businesses.
"This is a tipping point for the banking world," BBA chief
Browne said. "On the one hand, this is a time of great
opportunity for our industry, as new types of technology allow
us to serve our customers better and more efficiently than ever
before. But the change poses challenges, too."
The proportion of bank customers using mobile devices to
bank online rose to 27 percent last year from 8 percent in 2010,
with customers of major British banks now transferring more than
1.7 billion pounds ($2.5 billion) a week via mobile devices.
Britain's Lloyds Banking Group, Royal Bank of
Scotland and Barclays are all investing in
digital technology and closing branches.
($1 = 0.6694 pounds)
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by David Goodman)