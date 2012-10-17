Deutsche Bank's Baenziger not in bonus clawback talks-paper
FRANKFURT, June 4 Deutsche Bank is not in advanced talks over frozen bonus payments, former board member Hugo Baenziger told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.
LONDON Oct 17 Sales incentives for UK bank staff should be better aligned to the interests of shareholders and customers, the chairman of the Parliamentary Commission on Banking Standards said on Wednesday.
Andrew Tyrie also told the British Bankers' Association's annual conference that there can be no long-term recovery for Britain's economy unless its banks recover properly and said the euro zone crisis is a major obstacle to that.
"The euro zone crisis is the elephant in Britain's economic room. The scope for a UK recovery will remain precarious until the euro recovery takes root," Tyrie said.
FRANKFURT, June 4 Deutsche Bank is not in advanced talks over frozen bonus payments, former board member Hugo Baenziger told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.
* Says its shares to halt trade from June 5 pending assets acquisition plan