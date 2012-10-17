* Regulation should be based on "a few simple rules"
-Volcker
* Ex-Fed chief offers overseas view for UK banking standards
inquiry
* Splitting up banks is welcome, but "ring-fence" hard to
maintain
LONDON, Oct 17 A few simple rules should form
the backbone of bank regulation after the financial crisis and
one should be a leverage ratio to curb banks' ability to
over-stretch balance sheets, former U.S. Federal Reserve
Chairman Paul Volcker said on Wednesday.
Volcker, asked to bring an international perspective to a UK
inquiry on bank reforms, said: "I really would say strongly that
the risk-based capital standard ought to be supplemented by a
leverage ratio."
A leverage ratio is a simple measure of a bank's assets to
capital and is regarded as a blunt tool that caps the assets a
bank can hold. If a leverage ratio were set at 3 percent, for
example, it would mean a bank could leverage up to 33 times its
equity.
It contrasts with more complex capital ratios used to gauge
a bank's health, where banks can adjust risk weightings they
apply to assets.
Volcker, 85, Fed chairman from 1979 to 1987 under Presidents
Jimmy Carter and Ronald Reagan, has been involved in drafting
new U.S. financial regulations, due for completion by the end of
the year, including the "Volcker rule" which aims to ban banks
from taking risky bets for their own gain.
Britain plans to go further and force banks to separate
basic retail banking savings and lending services and
"ring-fence" them from risky investment and trading activities.
Volcker told the Parliamentary Commission on Banking
Standards the UK's plans to force banks to separate domestic
retail banking services from risky investments was a welcome
approach but would be hard to achieve.
Separating the two types of banking would be "effective to a
considerable extent" in allowing risky parts of banks to fail
without damaging the main business, but putting the theory into
practice was not easy.
"Based on the American experience, the concept that
different subsidiaries of a single commercial banking
organisation can maintain total independence either in practice
or in public perception is difficult to sustain," Volcker said.
He said there were holes in such a system that "are likely
to get bigger over time". He added: "I don't know what it means
to have an independent board that is a subsidiary of another
board."
Britain's banking inquiry was set up after a series of
scandals, including the manipulation of Libor interest rates by
Barclays Plc and the misspelling of insurance policies
to millions of customers by all big banks.
The Libor scandal was "an example of the problem in culture
in banks", Volcker said after the session.
Volcker, educated at the London School of Economics in the
early 1950s as well as Princeton and Harvard Universities, said
the culture of banking had "changed radically". That was related
to too much emphasis on trading activity, complex financial
engineering and the related spread of "aggressive compensation
practices."
He said there were four areas of "unfinished reform,"
involving money market mutual funds; the potential usefulness of
debt instruments that can convert into equity; credit rating
agencies; and common accounting standards.
The UK inquiry is expected to call bank executives and other
regulators and make legislative proposals by Dec. 18. Two of the
authors of reports on structural change for UK and European
banks, Erkki Liikanen and Martin Taylor, will appear at the
inquiry later this month.