LONDON Oct 2 Paul Volcker, the former U.S.
Federal Reserve chairman, will appear before Britain's
Commission of Banking Standards this month, Andrew Tyrie,
chairman of the commission, said in the Financial Times on
Tuesday.
Volcker, architect of the "Volcker Rule" governing so-called
proprietary trading by U.S. investment banks, will appear before
the commission on Oct. 17 to compare and contrast banking
behaviour and practices between Britain and the United States.
Volcker's appearance will fuel suggestions that Britain is
taking a fresh look at structural reform of Britain's banks
along the lines proposed by the Vickers Commission last year.
In the United States, the "Volcker Rule", the precursor to
the publication of Independent Commission on Banking chief Sir
John Vickers' banking reform proposals in Britain, is aimed at
preventing banks from making risky financial market trades for
their own gain when the trades might be against their customers'
interests.
In an opinion piece in the FT, Tyrie said cultural
shortfalls and measures providing banks with protection from the
full disciplines of the market need to be tackled.
"Gaps in the law that have allowed banking malpractice to
occur require attention. The common perception is that the law
has done little to deter practices that often seemed criminal,
to victims and observers alike," he said
Tyrie also points to a "gap in knowledge and understanding"
between banks and their customers as a clear need for higher
standards in banking.
"Recent scandals have amply illustrated the consequences; a
failure of banks, and the culture within banks, to meet
acceptable standards," said Tyrie.
"The commission will not be able to address all of these
deep-rooted problems in a few months. But we can at least signal
some remedies, suggesting ways to protect taxpayers better from
the consequences of bank failure and to improve the experience
of dealing with banks for customers of all types," he said.
The Parliamentary Commission on Banking Standards was
launched after the British government came under pressure to
scrutinize banks after Barclays was fined for
manipulating interest rates.
The commission is expected to make legislative proposals by
Dec. 18.