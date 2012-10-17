LONDON Oct 17 It is hard for different subsidiaries within a bank to maintain independence from the rest of the group, former U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Paul Volcker told UK lawmakers on Wednesday as part of an inquiry on banking standards.

"Based on the American experience, the concept that different subsidiaries of a single commercial banking organisation can maintain total independence either in practice or in public perception is difficult to sustain," Volcker said in evidence provided to the inquiry on UK banking standards.

Banking reform proposals in the United States, Britain and Europe each require "careful regulatory definitions and supervisory oversight" to ensure functions are kept separate, he said.