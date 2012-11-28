LONDON Nov 28 Two former chief executives of
HBOS will appear on Monday before British lawmakers conducting
an inquiry into the bank's near collapse in 2008, as part of a
wider review of banking standards.
HBOS had to be rescued in 2008 through a
government-engineered takeover by Lloyds Banking Group
which, weeks later, needed to ask for a 20 billion-pound ($32
billion) government bailout to stay afloat.
Andrew Tyrie, the conservative MP who heads the
Parliamentary Commission on Banking Standards, said on Wednesday
that the commission wanted to examine why HBOS failed and what
lessons can be learnt to prevent future banking failures.
The commission will take evidence on Monday from James
Crosby, HBOS chief executive between 2001 and 2005, and Andrew
Hornby, who was CEO from 2006 until 2008. On Tuesday, it will
hear from Lord Stevenson, HBOS chairman between 2001 and 2009.
"Two of these men were on the bridge when HBOS failed, when
public money was needed to rescue it and when trust in our
banking system - both within the industry and amongst the public
- collapsed almost completely," Tyrie said.
HBOS's downfall was blamed upon the overly aggressive growth
of its corporate division. Britain's financial regulator has
said the bank failed to rein in high-risk loans at its Bank of
Scotland unit even as rivals were scaling back.
The Financial Services Authority in September slapped a
record fine on Peter Cummings, who was head of corporate lending
at the bank, and banned him for life from working in the
financial services industry. Cummings started running the
corporate division in 2006 under Crosby and continued in the
role when Hornby took over as CEO in July 2006.
Tyrie set up a sub-committee to examine the demise of HBOS
because an ongoing FSA investigation into the bank will not be
completed until after the banking standards commission is due to
report its findings.
The HBOS sub-committee is using legal counsel for the first
time in a public evidence-gathering session. It said on
Wednesday it has appointed Rory Phillips as specialist adviser
with the power to examine witnesses, along with existing counsel
David Quest.