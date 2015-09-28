LONDON Timber and fixtures from Banksy's "Dismaland" theme park in western England will be sent to build shelters at an informal migrant camp in Calais, northern France, the elusive street artist said on his website.

The "bemusement park", billed as Britain's "most disappointing visitor attraction", was a sell-out attracting more than 150,000 paying visitors in the five weeks it was staged in Weston-super-Mare.

"Coming soon ... Dismaland Calais," the website said, with a picture of Dismaland's Sleeping Beauty castle amongst the tents of the camp.

"All the timber and fixtures from Dismaland are being sent to the 'jungle' refugee camp near Calais to build shelters. No online tickets will be available."

Banksy, whose identity has never been confirmed, said the show was not a swipe at Disney.

But the dilapidated castle, a Cinderella dead in a coach crash providing a photo opportunity for the paparazzi and sulky attendants wearing Mickey mouse ears, all mocked and subverted the world's best known theme park, which was replicated in Europe as Disneyland Paris.

The material will go to the "jungle" camp, one of a number of camps around the French port, where thousands people are staying in the hope of travelling to Britain.

Dismaland, which closed its doors on Sunday, attracted people from all over the world, North Somerset Council said, generating global publicity and a 20 million pound ($30.35 million) economic boost for the resort.

($1 = 0.6589 pounds)

(Reporting by Paul Sandle and Michael Holden; Editing by Alison Williams)