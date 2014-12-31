LONDON Dec 31 Barbour, the British clothing
brand famous for its wax jackets, is facing a four-week strike
by warehouse staff in Gateshead, northeast England, that could
hit deliveries of its clothes to department stores, union Unite
said.
The designs of J Barbour and Sons have long been favoured by
country sports enthusiasts. The jackets were also worn by U.S.
actor and motor racer Steve McQueen in the 1960s and more
recently have become fashionable among young urbanites.
Warehouse workers at the privately-owned company held a
one-week strike before Christmas over new contracts, which
involve the removal of payments for unsocial working hours and
the requirement to work until 11pm.
Unite's head of media and campaigns, Alex Flynn, said that
around 70 members from the 130-strong workforce were prepared to
strike from Jan. 5 if the union could not reach a negotiated
settlement with the 120-year-old company.
"The staff have played an important role in ensuring Barbour
is the success it is, and a degree of flexibility is required on
the employer's behalf," he said on Wednesday.
Barbour was not immediately available to comment. The
company has previously said it was offering a "substantial pay
increase", according to reports.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle and Karolin Schaps; Editing by David
Goodman)