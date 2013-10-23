LONDON Oct 23 The star architect Frank Gehry
has been appointed to co-design part of a development at
London's Battersea power station, in what will be the
Canadian-American's first building in London.
Gehry, who designed the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao, Spain,
and the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles, will jointly
design the riverside scheme's new shopping street and
surrounding homes with the British firm Foster + Partners.
"Our goal is to help create a neighbourhood and a place for
people to live that respects the iconic Battersea Power Station
while connecting it into the broader fabric of the city," Gehry
said in a statement on Wednesday.
While buildings with Gehry's trademark curved surfaces are
scattered across the United States, his only other British
project is in Dundee, Scotland.
The so-called Phase 3 will comprise two residential zones on
either side of the high street with 1,200 homes, a hotel with a
view of the power station, and shops and restaurants.
The power station, an iconic feature of London's skyline
thanks to its quartet of art deco chimneys, stood derelict on
the south bank of the River Thames for about three decades until
the 39-acre site was bought last year by a Malaysian consortium.
The overall plan is being designed by Rafael Vinoly, whose
glass-clad "Walkie Talkie" skyscraper in London's financial
district recently gained fame for melting parts of a Jaguar car
parked below with reflected sunlight.
The power station's new owners, SP Setia, Sime
Darby and the Employees Provident Fund pension fund,
want to sell 3,400 homes to help the development hit a value of
8 billion pounds ($13 billion) in 15 years' time.