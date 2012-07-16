LONDON, July 16 The British Broadcasting
Corporation (BBC) has sold its Television Centre complex in the
White City area of London to developer Stanhope for about 200
million pounds ($311 million), as the broadcaster cuts costs
amid a funding freeze.
The BBC put the 14-acre site on the market in June 2011 and
exchanged contracts with Stanhope at the weekend, it said in a
statement on Monday.
Stanhope, reportedly backed by Japanese property company
Mitsui Fudosan, has not revelaed what it will do with the
concrete doughnut-shaped site, part of which has protected
status.
The BBC intends to vacate Television Centre by 2015 and will
move the bulk of its 5,000 staff to the refurbished Broadcasting
House in central London and MediaCityUK in Salford, Greater
Manchester, as part of plans to cut its property holdings by 30
percent.
The broadcaster faces an increasingly tough funding
environment. In October 2010 the government said the licence
fee, a levy on viewers which is used to fund its activities,
would be frozen for six years.
Last week the BBC World Service made its last broadcast from
the landmark London building Bush House, where it had been for
70 years, as part of a push towards greater efficiency by using
more modern technology.
Television Centre was the setting for some of the
broadcaster's most famous shows like Top of the Pops and Monty
Python's Flying Circus.
($1 = 0.6432 British pounds)
(Reporting by Tom Bill; Editing by David Cowell)