LONDON, July 20 Japanese property developer
Mitsui Fudosan and a Canadian state pension fund are
helping to fund the acquisition of the British Broadcasting
Corporation's (BBC) Television Centre in west London,
underlining the strong demand from overseas investors for trophy
assets in the UK capital.
The companies said in a statement on Friday that the BBC
sold the 999-year leasehold for the 14-acre site to a consortium
of Stanhope, Mitsui Fudosan and Alberta Investment Management
Corporation (AimCo) for 200 million pounds ($314 million).
The BBC, which put the complex on the market in
June, 2011 as part of cost cutting measures, said last Monday
that it had exchanged contracts with Stanhope.
Mitsui Fudosan, Japan's largest property developer by
volume, already owns a stake in Stanhope while AimCo manages
C$70 billion ($69 billion) in assets for government employee
pensions and important accounts in the energy-producing Alberta
province.
They are among a growing number of foreign investors that
have flocked to London in recent years to protect their cash
amid growing global economic turmoil.
Earlier this month, a Malaysian group bought city landmark
Battersea Power Station, beating bids that came from as far
afield as Brazil and China.
Stanhope will work with the BBC to redevelop the concrete
doughnut-shaped site. The consortium will also rent office space
to the BBC, including space for its commercial arm BBC Worldwide
as well as television studios.
The BBC intends to vacate the Television Centre by 2015 and
will move the bulk of its 5,000 staff to the refurbished
Broadcasting House in central London and MediaCityUK in Salford,
Greater Manchester, as part of plans to cut its property
holdings by 30 percent.
It faces an increasingly tough funding environment. In
October 2010 the government said the licence fee, a levy on
viewers which is used to fund its activities, would be frozen
for six years.
Television Centre was the setting for some of the
broadcaster's most famous shows like Top of the Pops and Monty
Python's Flying Circus.
