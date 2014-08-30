LONDON Aug 30 Rona Fairhead, former boss of the Financial Times Group, will become the new chairman of the BBC Trust, the body which oversees the publicly-funded British broadcaster, the BBC reported on Saturday.

Fairhead will replace Chris Patten, the last British governor of Hong Kong, who quit in May due to ill health after three turbulent years overseeing the broadcaster.

"The BBC is a great British institution packed with talented people and I am honoured to have the opportunity to be the chairman of the BBC Trust," the Sunday Times newspaper quoted her as saying.

"I am under no illusions about the significance and the enormity of the job."

Fairhead served as chairman and chief executive officer of the Financial Times Group, a division of Pearson plc, from 2006 to 2013 and most recently has been a non-executive director at the HSBC bank.

The BBC Trust oversees the corporation, setting the strategy and holding executives accountable for its performance.

Patten was in charge during some of its lowest periods - including a child sex scandal involving Jimmy Savile, one of its biggest stars of the 1970s and 80s.

The BBC did not say when Fairhead would take over her new role. (Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Diane Craft)