LONDON Aug 30 Rona Fairhead, former boss of the
Financial Times Group, will become the new chairman of the BBC
Trust, the body which oversees the publicly-funded British
broadcaster, the BBC reported on Saturday.
Fairhead will replace Chris Patten, the last British
governor of Hong Kong, who quit in May due to ill health after
three turbulent years overseeing the broadcaster.
"The BBC is a great British institution packed with talented
people and I am honoured to have the opportunity to be the
chairman of the BBC Trust," the Sunday Times newspaper quoted
her as saying.
"I am under no illusions about the significance and the
enormity of the job."
Fairhead served as chairman and chief executive officer of
the Financial Times Group, a division of Pearson plc,
from 2006 to 2013 and most recently has been a non-executive
director at the HSBC bank.
The BBC Trust oversees the corporation, setting the strategy
and holding executives accountable for its performance.
Patten was in charge during some of its lowest periods -
including a child sex scandal involving Jimmy Savile, one of its
biggest stars of the 1970s and 80s.
The BBC did not say when Fairhead would take over her new
role.
