(Changes date, adds government statement)
LONDON Aug 31 Rona Fairhead, former boss of the
Financial Times Group, will become the new chairman of the BBC
Trust, the body which oversees the publicly funded British
broadcaster, the government said in a statement on Sunday.
Fairhead will replace Chris Patten, who quit in May due to
ill health after three turbulent years overseeing the
broadcaster.
"The BBC is a great British institution packed with talented
people and I am honoured to have the opportunity to be the
chairman of the BBC Trust," Fairhead said in a statement.
"I am under no illusions about the significance and the
enormity of the job."
Fairhead served as chairman and chief executive officer of
the Financial Times Group, a division of Pearson plc,
from 2006 to 2013 and most recently has been a non-executive
director at HSBC bank.
Before she formally takes up the role, Fairhead will face a
parliamentary committee hearing on Sept. 9 to scrutinise her
appointment.
"Rona Fairhead is an exceptional individual with a highly
impressive career history," said Culture Secretary Sajid Javid.
"Her experience of working with huge multinational corporations
will undoubtedly be a real asset at the BBC Trust."
The BBC Trust oversees the corporation, setting the strategy
and holding executives accountable for its performance.
Patten, who had previously served as the last British
governor of Hong Kong, was in charge at the BBC during some of
its lowest periods - including a child sex scandal involving
Jimmy Savile, one of its biggest stars of the 1970s and 80s.
(Reporting by Michael Holden and William James; Editing by
Diane Craft)