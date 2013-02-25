LONDON Feb 25 Radio broadcasts in English from
the BBC World Service are being jammed in China, the British
broadcaster said on Monday, suggesting the Chinese authorities
were behind the disruption.
"The BBC strongly condemns this action which is designed to
disrupt audiences' free access to news and information," the BBC
said in a statement.
China, which enforces strict restrictions on its domestic
media, has been accused by several prominent foreign media of
seeking to stop their news reports reaching Chinese audiences.
"The BBC has received reports that World Service English
shortwave frequencies are being jammed in China," said the
London-based public service broadcaster.
"Though it is not possible at this stage to attribute the
source of the jamming definitively, the extensive and
coordinated efforts are indicative of a well-resourced country
such as China."
A duty officer at China's foreign ministry had no immediate
comment.
It was not the first time the BBC had complained of
disruption to its services in China, where its website has been
consistently blocked.
Last year, it accused the Chinese authorities of jamming its
BBC World News TV channel when it broadcast stories regarded as
sensitive, such as reports on dissident Chen Guangcheng, who
escaped from house arrest and sought refuge in the U.S. embassy.
Other foreign broadcasters including U.S. state-funded radio
stations Voice of America and Radio Free Asia have also
complained of Beijing blocking access to their programmes.
The New York Times reported on Jan. 30 that Chinese hackers
had been attacking its computer systems while it was working on
an investigative report in October last year on the fortune
accumulated by relatives of outgoing Premier Wen Jiabao.
The BBC said in its statement on Monday that it had
experienced jamming of satellite broadcasts over the past two
years, and that while shortwave jamming was generally less
frequent, it did also affect Persian-language transmissions in
Iran.
"The jamming of shortwave transmissions is being timed to
cause maximum disruption to BBC World Service English broadcasts
in China," said Peter Horrocks, director of BBC Global News.
"The deliberate and coordinated efforts by authorities in
countries such as China and Iran illustrate the significance and
importance of the role the BBC undertakes to provide impartial
and accurate information to audiences around the world."
China is listed at number 173 out of 179 countries on the
World Press Freedom Index compiled by campaign group Reporters
Without Borders.
(Reporting By Estelle Shirbon; Additional reporting by Lucy
Hornby; Editing by Tom Pfeiffer)