LONDON, June 15 A UK government minister on
Sunday suggested the amount of money British viewers pay to
finance the BBC should be reviewed, along with the state-funded
broadcaster's funding model.
Every British household with a television currently pays
145.50 pounds ($240) a year to the BBC, but that will end in
2016 and the corporation will be negotiating a new 10-year deal
with the government at a time of austerity.
Sajid Javid, Britain's minister for culture and a member of
the ruling Conservative party, suggested the current amount was
too high in comments likely to raise fears that funding for the
world's largest state-funded broadcaster could be cut.
"I think it's a large amount and I think this needs to be
looked at," Javid told BBC TV.
Changes in the way people are watching television in the
Internet age would also have to be taken into account, he said.
"I don't think anything should be ruled out and nothing
should be ruled in," he said.
($1 = 0.5956 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)