By Sarah Young
| LONDON, April 16
LONDON, April 16 The BBC named former Times
editor James Harding, who was forced to apologise to a media
ethics inquiry last year, as its head of news on Tuesday at a
time when the publicly-funded broadcaster tackles one of the
biggest crises in its 90-year history.
Among Harding's tasks will be to restore trust in the
globally respected British Broadcasting Corporation, hit by a
series of scandals involving the late presenter Jimmy Savile who
was discovered to have been a serial sex offender.
The announcement of his appointment coincides with fresh
controversy surrounding accusations that its flagship news
programme Panorama had used British students as "human shields"
while it secretly filmed in North Korea.
Tony Hall, the BBC's director general who took the helm two
weeks ago, acknowledged the news operation had been through an
"undeniably difficult chapter", but added he expected the BBC to
benefit from Harding's "external perspective".
Harding, 43, said he was honoured to be a part of the BBC.
"The BBC's newsroom strives to be the best in the world, trusted
for its accuracy, respected for its fairness and admired for the
courage of its reporting," he added in a statement.
At 38, Harding became the youngest editor in The Times's
history in 2007 having previously worked at the Financial Times.
He stepped down in 2012 in a move he indicated had been forced
on him by publishers News International.
While the phone-hacking scandal centred on the now defunct
News of the World tabloid, it spilled over into stable mate The
Times after one of its reporters hacked into emails of an
anonymous police blogger in 2009 to expose his identity.
Harding was generally popular among Times staff during his
tenure, but he endured an uncomfortable appearance before the
high-profile inquiry into media ethics after the judge that led
it called him back and he apologised to the detective.
Hall's predecessor resigned last year after the BBC was
plunged into turmoil when a programme about sex abuse by Savile
was not shown.
Another programme which was aired led to false accusations
against a politician and prompted questions about ethics and
management at the organisation which employs some 22,000 people.
As director of BBC News and Current Affairs, Harding
replaces Helen Boaden, who stepped aside in November pending a
review of why editors shelved the Savile programme.
Harding will be paid a total package of 340,000 pounds
($520,600) a year.