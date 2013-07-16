A BBC umbrella protects broadcast equipment outside the BBC's New Broadcasting House in London December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Files

LONDON The BBC spent more than 5 million pounds on inquiries into the late TV presenter Jimmy Savile, according to a report released by the public broadcaster on Tuesday.

Savile was one of Britain's biggest TV stars in the 1970s and 1980s, but revelations after his death in November 2011 that he had been one of the country's most prolific sex offenders stunned Britons.

Police say he took advantage of his fame to commit 214 offences, including 34 rapes or serious sexual assaults, beginning as long ago as 1955.

Inquiries into the BBC's working environment during the Savile years and allegations of an internal cover-up cost taxpayers 5.3 million pounds, according to the BBC's annual financial report, which covers the period up to March 31.

Spending on the Pollard Review, an investigation into allegations that senior managers at the BBC applied pressure on the editor of the flagship "Newsnight" programme to drop an expose of Savile, totaled 2.8 million pounds alone, the report showed.

"While the priority is clearly the impact on his victims, the Jimmy Savile affair and all that came after it revealed some serious weaknesses in the BBC's culture and behaviours," said Lord Patten, Chairman of BBC Trust, the BBC's governing body.

"The BBC is approaching these challenges in three ways: refreshing the top team, reemphasising the values and embedding greater personal accountability," BBC Director General Tony Hall said in a letter made public by Trust.

But Tuesday's report suggested that further legal action may be taken by Savile's victims.

"We have also, in accordance with accounting rules, made appropriate provision for future compensation claims," the report said.

