LONDON, Sept 14 The BBC is to get a new boss
after British Prime Minister Theresa May chose not to make her
predecessor David Cameron's nominee an automatic pick for the
role, the latest of several breaks with his legacy.
The public broadcaster is about to undergo an overhaul of
its governance structure that will involve scrapping the BBC
Trust, which currently regulates the broadcaster and which
critics including senior ruling Conservative Party figures say
is ineffective.
Cameron had told Rona Fairhead, who chairs the Trust, that
when it was abolished she would be able to move seamlessly to a
newly created role as chair of the BBC Board that will take over
running the corporation next year.
But the Trust said on Wednesday that May's government had
decided to run a competitive process to appoint the Board's
first chair, and published a statement from Fairhead saying she
would not be applying.
"It is my belief that it will be better to have a clean
break and for the government to appoint someone new, and for me
to continue my career in the private sector as I had always
planned to do," Fairhead said.
Announced in May, the government's BBC reforms stopped short
of the heavy-handed intervention that some stars and
programme-makers had feared, but gave regulatory powers to an
external watchdog, Ofcom, for the first time in the BBC's
94-year history.
The overhaul will subject to tighter scrutiny an institution
that, while treasured at home and admired abroad for its news
and drama, is viewed by critics as bloated and inefficient.
With regulatory oversight moving to Ofcom, the new Board
will focus on the management of the corporation. The government
will appoint six of its members and the BBC eight.
Cameron, who resigned in June after failing to persuade
Britain to vote to remain in the European Union, had told
Fairhead at a private meeting in May that she could move from
the old Trust to the new Board when the reforms were enacted.
The change of plan by May, who took over in July after six
years in fellow Conservative Cameron's cabinet, is the latest of
several steps that reverse decisions he took.
Others include a review of a huge nuclear power plant
project that had previously appeared irreversible, and the
re-introduction of academic selection in state schools, a policy
Cameron opposed.
"People would have always said, 'well, Rona Fairhead, she
was offered the (Board) job ... behind closed doors',"
Conservative lawmaker Damian Collins told BBC radio on
Wednesday.
"People can't say that anymore. Whoever is the new chair of
the BBC will have been appointed by a proper process," said
Collins, acting chair of a parliamentary committee on media.
