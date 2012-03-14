LONDON, March 14 BBC Director General Mark
Thompson announced proposals on Wednesday for an iTunes-style
download service that would allow viewers to permanently
download their favourite programmes minutes after they have been
broadcast for a fee.
The plan, named Project Barcelona, would allow viewers to
purchase a digital copy of a programme to own in perpetuity for
a "relatively modest charge".
He said the BBC intended to open a "digital shop" for such
downloads, but did not specify the timescale or pricing.
The plans will be put before the BBC Trust later this year.
"Our ambition would ultimately be to let everyone who pays
the licence fee access all of our programmes on this basis and,
over time, to load more and more of our archive," said Thompson,
who was speaking at the Royal Television Society in London.
Thompson described the scheme as the "digital equivalent" of
people buying a DVD of their favourite programme for a permanent
collection.
Other BBC digital services, such as the iPlayer, its
web-based catch-up provider, have been hugely popular with
viewers, and, if it is launched, the new service could impact
rivals such as Apple's iTunes as well as DVD makers.