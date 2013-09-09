LONDON, Sept 9 Former BBC Director General Mark
Thompson, now chief executive of the New York Times Company, on
Monday defended large severance payments to senior BBC bosses
that he said had ultimately helped the publicly funded
broadcaster to cut costs.
The British parliament's Public Accounts Committee is trying
to unscramble different accounts of why the BBC paid out 1.4
million pounds ($2.19 million) beyond contractual obligations to
senior BBC managers under Thompson's 2004-2012 watch.
"I do not think we lost the plot," Thompson told the
committee, when asked by the chair, Margaret Hodge, about what
she called "grossly excessive severance payments."
"In 2010, I believed... that we had to do something very
significant and very rapidly to reduce the numbers and also the
aggregate pay of senior managers at the BBC," said Thompson, who
quit the BBC last year to join the New York Times Company
as chief executive officer and president.
When pressed on whether he would do the same today, Thompson
admitted he would probably not approve such a large payment for
the former deputy director general, Mark Byford, who received
the largest BBC payment according to a report by the National
Audit Office, parliament's spending watchdog.
Thompson said the payments had ultimately saved tens of
millions of pounds.
British lawmakers such as Hodge said she admired and
cherished the BBC as a broadcaster but that the management of
the BBC had dismayed both her and the British licence fee payer
- who has to pay 145.50 pounds a year if they use a colour
television - by making such large severance payments.
"The current arrangements under which the BBC operates are
bewildering, they are complex and they are confusing and they do
very little to help the licence fee payer understand who they
can hold to account," Hodge said.