By Belinda Goldsmith and Michael Holden
LONDON, Sept 9 Former BBC Director General Mark
Thompson, now chief executive of the New York Times Company, on
Monday defended large severance payments to senior BBC bosses
that he said had ultimately helped the publicly funded
broadcaster cut costs.
British lawmakers are trying to understand why Thompson
sanctioned payments at least 1.4 million pounds ($2.19 million)
beyond contractual obligations to senior BBC managers during the
last three years of his 2004-2012 watch.
"I do not think we lost the plot," Thompson said when asked
by the chairwoman of parliament's Public Accounts Committee,
Margaret Hodge, about what she called "grossly excessive
severance payments".
The payments, he said, represented value for money.
Thompson said severance payments to senior managers - which
cost the BBC 25 million pounds from 2009 to 2012 - ultimately
helped him reduce costs by at least 35 million pounds.
"In 2010, I believed ... that we had to do something very
significant and very rapidly to reduce the numbers and also the
aggregate pay of senior managers at the BBC," said Thompson, who
quit the BBC last year to join the New York Times Company
as chief executive officer and president.
Chairwoman Hodge said she cherished the BBC as a broadcaster
but its management had dismayed the British licence fee payer -
who has to pay 145.50 pounds a year if they use a colour
television - by making such large severance payments.
"The current arrangements under which the BBC operates are
bewildering. They are complex and they are confusing and they do
very little to help the licence fee payer understand who they
can hold to account," Hodge said.
The severance payment row comes after a tumultuous year for
the BBC during which Thompson's successor, George Entwistle,
resigned in July 2012 to take responsibility for a BBC news
report which falsely accused a former politician of child abuse.
"VALUE FOR MONEY"
Thompson, a 56-year-old Oxford graduate, was grilled by
lawmakers over 949,000 pounds worth of payments to his deputy,
Mark Byford, who left the BBC in 2011 with what the National
Audit Office said was the largest BBC severance payment.
Byford received a 474,500 pound redundancy payment and
474,500 in pay in lieu of notice. Byford, who had 31 years of
service, could not be immediately reached for comment.
"An ordinary worker on average earnings would have to work
40 years to earn the million pounds which Mr Byford got as his
redundancy pay - in those circumstances you can understand the
sort of disgust ordinary licence fee payers feel about their
contribution being used in this way," Hodge said.
Sometimes waving his hands and glancing sideways at BBC
Trust Chairman Chris Patten, whom Thompson has accused of
misleading the committee about the extent of his knowledge of
the payments, the former BBC director general said it made sense
to pay so much.
"It made better value-for-money sense for the BBC to make
the redundancy and save the money than to leave him in place,"
he said, though when pressed he did concede that today he would
probably not approve such a large payment for Byford.
"This is an internal BBC matter, which The Times has no
comment on," said a New York Times Co spokeswoman. "As it
relates to our CEO, Mark Thompson, he continues to have our full
confidence."
While a distraction for Thompson, who was lauded by Chairman
Arthur Sulzberger, Jr. as a gifted executive on his appointment
as CEO, analysts said he would have to slip up badly for there
to be immediate impact at the Times Company.
"The only reason it would impact the New York Times is if he
gets in trouble," said Ed Atorino an analyst with Benchmark Co.
At times scolding some of the most powerful men in British
television, Hodge and her fellow committee members received
different versions of who at the BBC knew what about the
payments.
Thompson said he had fully informed the BBC Trust about the
payments: "I believe I made sure the BBC Trust was fully
informed in advance about these settlements."
Patten, a prominent Conservative politician and the last
British governor of Hong Kong, said the Trust did not know the
full implications of the proposed settlements.
"Since the previous Trust didn't know the payments had been
made outside contract, why should I have known as a new Trust
chairman?" Patten told the committee. "I'm in the position in
which I'm accused of having misled the committee on something
that I never knew and couldn't have been expected to know."
Thompson and Patten both refused further comment after the
hearing.
After three hours of questioning, the lawmakers said the BBC
managers past and present looked at best incompetent.
"At best what we have seen is incompetence," said Hodge. "At
its worst what we may have seen is people covering their backs
by being less than open."