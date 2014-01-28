LONDON Jan 28 The BBC came under fire on
Tuesday for botching a 100 million pound ($170 million) digital
project in the latest of a series of reports to criticise top
management for their running of Britain's publicly funded
broadcaster.
Public spending watchdog the National Audit Office (NAO)
said BBC executives led by then Director General Mark Thompson,
now New York Times Company chief executive, failed to realise in
time that the Digital Media Initiative was in trouble.
The project, axed in May last year, was meant to allow staff
across the BBC to create and share video and audio content on
their desktops but technical problems and delays eroded
confidence in the scheme.
The NAO found the BBC executive board led by Thompson was
too optimistic about its ability to handle the project and did
not have "sufficient grip" over an 18-month period, while the
BBC Trust, chaired by Chris Patten, did not challenge it enough.
"If the BBC had better governance and reporting for the
programme, it would have recognized the difficulties much
earlier than May 2012," NAO head Amyas Morse said in a
statement.
Overall, the BBC lost 98.4 million pounds on the project
which was cancelled by the corporation's current director
general, Tony Hall, a month after he took up the top job.
Thompson, who quit the BBC in 2012 after eight years to join
the New York Times, is due to return before parliament's public
accounts committee on Feb. 3 along with other past and present
BBC executives to answer questions about the failed project.
A spokesman for Thompson said on Tuesday he would not be
commenting until then.
DAMNING REPORTS
The NAO report comes after a series of controversies that
have rocked public confidence in the BBC, including criticism
over large payments to departing executives, a child sex scandal
involving ex-TV presenter Jimmy Savile, and workplace bullying.
Political oversight of the BBC, which has an annual budget
of 5 billion pounds, has escalated, with management called in
front of 18 parliamentary hearings in the past year.
The BBC's handling of the failed IT project was also the
subject of a damning report by accountants PwC last year that
was commissioned by the BBC Trust. It found failings in the
Digital Media Initiative could have been identified two years
earlier.
The BBC Trust is charged with ensuring an annual licence fee
paid by all British households with televisions is well spent.
Margaret Hodge, chair of parliament's public accounts
committee, said the NAO report read "like a catalogue of how not
to run a major programme", with no senior officer having
oversight of the project and no regular reviews on its progress.
"If the BBC had established clearer accountability and
stronger reporting, it could have recognised the issues much
earlier and set about minimising the astronomic losses for the
licence fee payer," said Hodge, who will chair next week's
parliamentary inquiry. "These failures go right to the top."
Hall, who took over as director general at the BBC in April
last year, has called for managers to take individual
responsibility for their decisions.
The BBC's director of operations Dominic Coles said the BBC
had "got this one wrong" but defended the corporation's record.
He said the BBC's chief technology officer at the time, John
Linwood, has since left the broadcaster.
"DMI aside, we have a strong track record of successfully
delivering major projects such as BBC iPlayer and the digital
Olympics and we will continue to innovate to deliver new
technology to the public," Coles said in a statement.
Diane Coyle, vice chairman of the BBC Trust, said they were
working with the BBC executive to ensure serious problems were
spotted and addressed at an earlier stage.
"It is essential that the BBC learns from the losses
incurred in the DMI project and applies the lessons to running
technology projects in future," Coyle said in a statement.
(Reporting by Belinda Goldsmith; Editing by Catherine Evans)