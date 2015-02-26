LONDON Feb 26 The BBC should reduce its output
and the television licence fee should eventually be scrapped, a
parliamentary committee has said after considering the role of
the publicly funded broadcaster in the wake of a string of
scandals and industry changes.
The 93-year-old organisation has a central presence in
British cultural life, with its TV, radio and online content
reaching 96 percent of the population on a weekly basis, and
millions more abroad.
But the 145.50-pound ($225) annual licence fee, which is
paid by every UK household with a television and brings in 3.7
billion pounds a year for the corporation, has long jarred with
some viewers and politicians.
In a report on the future of the BBC, the cross-party
Culture, Media and Sport Committee said while the licence fee
was still the most suitable funding method in the short term, it
should eventually be replaced by a wider broadcasting levy that
could also support other sources of local and regional news.
Subscription services for the BBC could also be considered
in the future.
"When an organisation is in receipt of nearly 4 billion
pounds of public money, very big questions have to be asked
about how that money is provided and spent, and how that
organisation is governed and made accountable," said Chairman
John Whittingdale.
The corporation's position has also been damaged by a spate
of recent scandals including the handling of a child sex case, a
failed 100 million-pound digital project and questions over
large executive severance payments.
A set fee for viewers to watch the BBC's output at scheduled
times -- linear TV -- is also harder to maintain when increasing
numbers of viewers watch TV online and from a number of indirect
sources.
The BBC's remit and independence is underpinned by a Royal
Charter which runs out at the end of 2016. The report said any
funding change should not be rushed but changes could come in
the 2020s.
It also said the BBC Trust, which oversees the corporation,
should be scrapped and said the era of the broadcaster providing
"something for everyone" was over and it should reduce provision
in areas where others were better placed.
In response, the BBC welcomed the fact that the committee's
members had voted against adopting a subscription model now and
said it welcomed talks about modernising the licence fee.
($1 = 0.6453 pounds)
