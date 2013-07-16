By Mark Anderson
| LONDON, July 16
LONDON, July 16 The BBC spent more than 5
million pounds on inquiries into the late TV presenter Jimmy
Savile, according to a report released by the public broadcaster
on Tuesday.
Savile was one of Britain's biggest TV stars in the 1970s
and 1980s, but revelations after his death in November 2011 that
he had been one of the country's most prolific sex offenders
stunned Britons.
Police say he took advantage of his fame to commit 214
offences, including 34 rapes or serious sexual assaults,
beginning as long ago as 1955.
Inquiries into the BBC's working environment during the
Savile years and allegations of an internal cover-up cost
taxpayers 5.3 million pounds, according to the BBC's annual
financial report, which covers the period up to March 31.
Spending on the Pollard Review, an investigation into
allegations that senior managers at the BBC applied pressure on
the editor of the flagship "Newsnight" programme to drop an
expose of Savile, totaled 2.8 million pounds alone, the report
showed.
"While the priority is clearly the impact on his victims,
the Jimmy Savile affair and all that came after it revealed some
serious weaknesses in the BBC's culture and behaviours," said
Lord Patten, Chairman of BBC Trust, the BBC's governing body.
"The BBC is approaching these challenges in three ways:
refreshing the top team, reemphasising the values and embedding
greater personal accountability," BBC Director General Tony Hall
said in a letter made public by Trust.
But Tuesday's report suggested that further legal action may
be taken by Savile's victims.
"We have also, in accordance with accounting rules, made
appropriate provision for future compensation claims," the
report said.
