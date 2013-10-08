LONDON Oct 8 The head of the BBC promised on
Tuesday to refocus the world's largest state-funded broadcaster
on its core values - to inform, educate and entertain - after a
year of battering by the public and parliament over a sex
scandal and lavish executive payments.
In his first major speech since becoming director general
six months ago, Tony Hall said the BBC had to cut costs by 20
percent by 2017 but also needed to find an additional 100
million pounds a year in savings to invest in the future.
He did not give details on where the savings would come from
but said he aimed to simplify the management structure by, among
other things, cutting back on the number of boards.
The BBC has been accused of being overly bureaucratic and
top-heavy, wasting the licence fees it receives from all British
households with a television.
Hall acknowledged the BBC had made "very serious mistakes".
"We are going to show the British public who pay for this
service that we know - and we will never again forget - what we
are here to do," Hall said at BBC House.
"The people of this country make a bold and generous
commitment in paying for the BBC. They own it, they love it, and
they expect only the best from it."
Hall said he aimed to strengthen the digital platform,
double the audience for the BBC news service to 500 million
people a week and boost arts programming.
Projects in the pipeline include revamping the BBC iPlayer
so licence fee payers can get a personalised on-demand service
to watch programmes not yet aired, as well as offering a 30-day
catchup period and giving BBC Radio 1 a bigger role.
Hall also announced plans to launch BBC Store, a commercial
service where people in Britain and overseas can buy programmes
online, and BBC Playlister to tag music on the BBC to make
playlists using services like Spotify, Deezer and YouTube.
He unveiled plans to bolster the corporation's television
channels with increased investment in drama and entertainment
programming and launching a BBC One +1 channel.
"Our audiences demand to be involved and expect to
participate. In the future they will talk to us and we will
listen," Hall said.
Hall is seeking to rebuild public confidence in the BBC that
was shaken last year when it emerged that Jimmy Savile, one of
the corporation's biggest stars of the 1970s and 80s, was a
prolific child sex abuser over decades.
This triggered a police inquiry that has led to the arrest
of 14 aging celebrities and show business figures from that era.
The scandal was exacerbated by revelations of large
severance payments to departing executives from the publicly
funded BBC that were criticised by British parliament.
Hall admitted his strategy - yet to be approved by the BBC
Trust - would be tough. The aim was to make savings of 20
percent by 2017 with licence fees frozen. Another 100 million
pounds a year in savings would have to be found by redirecting
resources, money and people.
"This will mean some hard choices and we'll examine every
penny and every pound," he said.
Media analysts said Hall's vision was imaginative but were
disappointed to hear few details on costs.
"The strategy is bold and positive but it will not be easy
as the costs involved will be considerable," said Steve Hewlett,
a media analyst and former executive with broadcaster ITV.