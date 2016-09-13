Sept 13 Rona Fairhead is to step down as chair
of the BBC Trust and will not take part in the new appointment
process for a new four year term as chair, according to a
statement by Fairhead on BBC Trust's Twitter account on Tuesday.
Fairhead, who was former boss of the Financial Times Group,
was asked to reapply for the job by new Prime Minister Theresa
May after she had previously been told by former Prime Minister
David Cameron that she would stay in it.
In May, the BBC faced a governance overhaul that included
scrapping of the BBC Trust with a new board of up to 14 people
and the appointment of communications watchdog Ofcom as the
external regulator.
Fairhead said the prime minister "strongly encouraged" her
to take part in the new process, but she has decided not to
re-enter it and that it would be better for the government to
appoint someone new.
The BBC Trust oversees the publicly funded British
broadcaster.
(Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; editing by
Diane Craft)