By Shadia Nasralla
LONDON, April 18 American conductor Marin Alsop
is to become the first woman in 118 years to lead the Last Night
of the Proms, the grand finale of Britain's leading classical
music festival which includes a punk band and gospel choirs in
its line-up.
Details of the 2013 BBC Proms were unveiled on Thursday,
with the festival involving 92 concerts over two months to
appeal to a wide audience with chamber music, TV theme tunes,
gospel choirs and punk veterans The Stranglers set to perform.
The festival will open on July 12 with Sakari Oramo
conducting the First Night of the Proms as he starts his tenure
as chief conductor of the BBC Symphony Orchestra.
It closes on Sept. 7 with American mezzo-soprano Joyce
DiDonato and British violinist Nigel Kennedy conducted by Alsop,
56, the chief conductor of the Sao Paulo Symphony Orchestra and
music director of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra.
Roger Wright, director of the Proms, said Alsop was ideal.
"We don't plan any demographic. We chose her because she's a
really good conductor and she'll make a great conductor on the
last night," Wright told a news conference.
The Last Night of the Proms, broadcast globally, will
feature pieces by Richard Wagner and Gioachino Rossini and, in
line with tradition, end with the rousing trio of "Rule,
Britannia", "Pomp and Circumstance" and "Jerusalem" as the
audience wave flags.
In past years, hundreds of fans have queued for hours, and
even overnight, outside London's cavernous Royal Albert Hall to
get hold of the coveted "promming tickets" that grant a standing
place in front of the stage for as little as 5 pounds ($7.62).
Highlights of the 2013 Proms include Israeli Daniel
Barenboim conducting Wagner's complete four opera "Ring Cycle"
and Vivaldi's "The Four Seasons" played by genre-crossing
violinist Kennedy.
PUNK TO PERCUSSION
Giuseppe Verdi's 200th birthday will be marked with
performances by Maltese tenor Joseph Calleja, soprano Kristine
Opolais, and Italian orchestras from Rome and Milan.
Two evenings dedicated to music from the BBC's popular
sci-fi TV drama "Dr Who", which is celebrating its 50th
anniversary this year, and a Hollywood Rhapsody evening of
Golden Age film music are set to attract non-classical fans.
Rap and soul will clash with orchestral showpieces as
conductor Jules Buckley brings together urban artists with the
BBC Symphony Orchestra in an evening featuring popular British
singer Laura Mvula.
The Stranglers, known for songs "Golden Brown" and "No More
Heroes", will perform with the London Sinfonietta.
The Proms will also give a platform for artists from
Azerbaijan and Mali as well as Grammy Award-winning Touraeg
guitar group Tinariwen that started out in Algeria.
Wright said broadening the appeal of the Proms was important
even though the focus remained on the Western classical canon.
"If you can develop and get people into what can for some be
a forbidding hall, or can look like a forbidding hall, then
that's part of what the Proms' job has been since 1895," he
said.
Apart from performances by various BBC orchestras, there
will be appearances from top international orchestras including
the Vienna Philharmonic, Olso Philharmonic, and the Bavarian
Radio Symphony Orchestra.
Freshly inaugurated this year, the U.S.'s National Youth
Orchestra will mark its first time in Europe with a performance
at the Proms including star violinist Joshua Bell.
At the first free main evening Prom, the National Youth
Orchestra of Britain will celebrate young artists at the
festival with Beethoven's Symphony No. 9.
"It is in a way madness to put Beethoven 9 on at the Proms
and make it free. ... it's all part of our desire to broaden the
audience," Wright said.
Tickets for the Proms go on sale from May 11.
($1 = 0.6564 British pounds)
(Reporting By Shadia Nasralla, Editing by Belinda Goldsmith)