LONDON, April 18 American conductor Marin Alsop
is to become the first woman in 118 years to lead the Last Night
of the Proms, the grand finale of Britain's leading classical
music festival.
Details of the 2013 BBC Proms were unveiled on Thursday,
with the festival involving 92 concerts over two months ranging
from chamber music to television theme tunes and gospel choirs.
The festival will open on July 12, with Sakari Oramo
conducting the First Night of the Proms as he starts his tenure
as chief conductor of the BBC Symphony Orchestra.
It closes on Sept. 7 with American mezzo-soprano Joyce
DiDonato and British violinist Nigel Kennedy conducted by Alsop,
56, the chief conductor of the Sao Paulo Symphony Orchestra and
music director of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra.
The Last Night, broadcast globally, will feature pieces by
Richard Wagner and Gioachino Rossini and, in line with
tradition, end with the rousing trio of "Rule, Britannia", "Pomp
and Circumstance" and "Jerusalem" as the audience wave flags.
"From Wagner's Ring Cycle to a celebration of urban music,
it is a festival where there is something for everyone to
enjoy," said Roger Wright, director of the BBC Proms, in a
statement.
In past years, hundreds of fans have queued for hours, and
even overnight, outside London's cavernous Royal Albert Hall to
get hold of the coveted "promming tickets" that grant a standing
place in front of the stage for as little as 5 pounds ($7.62).
Highlights of the 2013 Proms include Israeli Daniel
Barenboim conducting Wagner's complete four opera "Ring Cycle"
and Vivaldi's "The Four Seasons" played by genre-crossing
violinist Kennedy.
Two evenings dedicated to music from the BBC's popular
sci-fi TV drama "Dr Who", which is celebrating its 50th
anniversary this year, and a Hollywood Rhapsody evening of
Golden Age film music are set to attract non-classical fans.
Rap and soul will clash with orchestral showpieces as
conductor Jules Buckley brings together urban artists with the
BBC Symphony Orchestra in an evening featuring popular British
singer Laura Mvula.
Punk veterans The Stranglers will perform with the London
Sinfonietta in a late-night Prom.
Also breaking out from the Western classical canon, the
Proms give a platform for artists from Azerbaijan and Mali as
well as Grammy Award-winning Touraeg guitar group Tinariwen that
started out in Algeria.
Apart from performances by various BBC orchestras, there
will be appearances from top international orchestras including
the Vienna Philharmonic, Olso Philharmonic, and the Bavarian
Radio Symphony Orchestra.
Tickets for the Proms go on sale from May 11.
($1 = 0.6564 British pounds)
