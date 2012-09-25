* BBC reporter broadcast details of private talk with queen
* Elizabeth is head of state, but stays politically neutral
By Peter Griffiths
LONDON, Sept 25 Britain's BBC apologised to
Queen Elizabeth on Tuesday after a senior journalist reported
her private views about one of the country's best known
terrorism suspects, an embarrassing disclosure for a monarch who
avoids public political statements.
BBC security correspondent Frank Gardner broadcast details
of a private conversation with the queen during which she
supposedly told him she had complained to the last government
about radical Muslim cleric Abu Hamza al-Masri.
The queen was said to be upset that Britain had not arrested
him after he preached fiery anti-Western sermons outside a
mosque in London after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks in the United
States.
That was awkward for a head of state who has no political or
executive role and is expected to stay neutral in public. The
queen has never given a media interview and typically avoids
controversial topics in her speeches.
The Egyptian-born cleric lost an appeal in the European
courts on Monday and faces extradition from Britain to the
United States. Washington accuses him of supporting
al Qaeda, aiding a kidnapping in Yemen and plotting to open a
U.S. training camp for militants.
Delays in arresting the cleric angered many in Britain.
Newspapers campaigned for his extradition, with the Sun using
the headline "Sling Your Hook", a reference to the metal hook he
wore in place of a hand he lost in disputed circumstances.
The public broadcaster, mainly funded by a fee paid by
everyone under 75 who owns a television, said the meeting had
taken place some years ago.
"The conversation should have remained private and the BBC
and Frank deeply regret this breach of confidence. It was wholly
inappropriate," the BBC said. Buckingham Palace had no comment.
A former banker, Gardner has worked for the BBC since 1997.
He was partly paralysed in 2004 after being shot on assignment
in Saudi Arabia.
Elizabeth holds a weekly private audience with the prime
minister to discuss topical issues. There have been 12 prime
ministers since her coronation in 1953, from Winston Churchill
to David Cameron.
Republic, a group that campaigns for the monarchy's
abolition, accused the royal family of a "cynical PR ploy"
designed to win popular support.
"The decision to disclose this one conversation while
keeping all else secret smacks of a deliberate PR stunt to put
the queen on the right side of public opinion," the group's head
Graham Smith said.
After well-received celebrations to mark the queen's 60
years on the throne this summer, the royal family has suffered
two embarrassing episodes in recent weeks.
Naked pictures of Elizabeth's grandson Prince Harry at a Las
Vegas hotel were published around the world, swiftly followed by
topless photos of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge -- the former
Kate Middleton who is the wife of Harry's brother William,
second in line to the throne.
(Editing by Stephen Powell)