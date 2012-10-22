LONDON Oct 22 The editor of the BBC's flagship
TV news show stepped aside on Monday after the publicly funded
broadcaster said his explanation for pulling an expose into
alleged sexual abuse by one of its former presenters was
"inaccurate or incomplete".
The BBC is facing a growing crisis over claims that its
bosses covered up allegations against Jimmy Savile, one of its
top presenters during the 1970s and 1980s who died last year.
Peter Rippon, editor of "Newsnight", had said he had shelved
a documentary into the Savile claims shortly after his death for
editorial reasons and that the investigation had only focused on
institutional failings by police and prosecutors.
But that explanation has been publicly disputed by the
show's journalists.
"The explanation by the editor in his blog of his decision
to drop the programme's investigation is inaccurate or
incomplete in some respects," the BBC said in a statement,
confirming Rippon was stepping aside from his role.