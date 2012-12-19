* BBC management failed to handle Savile fallout
* Corporation descended into chaos and confusion
* Emails ignored from 2010 warned of Savile "darker side"
By Kate Holton and Natalie Huet
LONDON, Dec 19 The BBC did not cover up
allegations of sex abuse against one of its former stars Jimmy
Savile but the British broadcaster missed numerous warnings and
proved incapable of dealing with the scandal when it finally
broke, an inquiry found.
News of the crimes by one of the BBC's biggest stars from
the 1970s and 80s threw the world-renowned broadcaster into
turmoil and sparked allegations that it shut down an expose into
Savile in favour of tribute programmes after he died last year.
An inquiry into the scandal published its findings in a
185-page report on Wednesday, saying it had not found any
evidence that senior managers at the BBC applied pressure on the
editor of the flagship "Newsnight" programme to drop the
expose.
However it said the decision to halt that investigation was
wrong and the subsequent fallout resulted in a state of chaos
and confusion. Earlier emailed warnings sent to managers about a
"darker side" to Savile were also ignored.
"The Newsnight investigators got the story right," Nick
Pollard, the author of the report and a former head of news at
rival broadcaster Sky, told reporters.
"They had found clear and compelling evidence that Jimmy
Savile was a paedophile. The decision by their editor to drop
the original investigation was clearly flawed, though I believe
it was done in good faith.
"It was not done to protect the Savile tribute programmes or
for any improper reason."
The BBC, celebrating its 90th anniversary, is affectionately
known in Britain as "Auntie", and respected around much of the
world for its news. But its handling of the Savile affair has
rattled staff and audiences who fund the broadcaster through an
annual licence fee.
Its Director General George Entwistle stood down after 54
days in the top job after failing to get to grips with the
scandal and his predecessor Mark Thompson - now the head of the
New York Times - has also faced difficult questions
about what he knew.
The inquiry said it accepted Thompson's insistence that he
did not know anything about the Savile investigation, a stance
which had been queried after evidence suggested he was aware of
claims about Savile whilst still at the BBC.
"I have no reason at all for disbelieving Mark Thompson,"
said Chris Patten, chairman of the BBC Trust, the corporation's
governing body.
However, other senior managers were not spared criticism.
The BBC said it would appoint a new Newsnight editor while
Stephen Mitchell, the deputy director of news, resigned. Three
other senior figures were moved to new BBC jobs.
INTEGRITY AND TRUST
Patten said the allegation that Newsnight investigation had
been dropped because it clashed with the corporate interests of
the broadcaster was extremely serious.
He told reporters the claim "went right to the heart of the
BBC's reputation, integrity, and the trust which we depend on.
We took the allegations exceptionally seriously."
The accusations against Savile were finally brought to light
by rival broadcaster ITV and some 450 people have since
come forward with information about to Savile to detectives.
Police believe Savile carried out an unprecedented number of
sex offences, and suspect him of involvement in 199 crimes
mostly involving children, including 31 rapes.
The report, following a two-month, 2-million-pound inquiry,
said one of the most disturbing aspects of the affair was how
BBC management failed to communicate properly and respond to
serious events.
In 2010, the then head of BBC Events emailed Entwistle to
discuss whether the BBC should prepare an obit for Savile at the
time of his death, saying "I'd feel v queasy about an obit. I
saw the real truth!!!".
A second email to Entwistle referred to the "darker side of
the story" of Savile but both warnings were ignored.
The inquiry said it did not regard the email as a "smoking
gun" but it indicated that there was "knowledge, not just
rumour" within the BBC of the unsavoury side of Savile's
character at the time the tribute programmes were planned.
Entwistle, who was at the time the BBC's Controller of
Knowledge Commissioning, said he did not recall the email. The
review should bring an end to the questions around the Newsnight
problems but a separate inquiry is also investigating the
corporation's culture and ethics during the Savile era.