LONDON May 14 Is the Beatles song "Lucy in the
Sky with Diamonds" a rebellious anthem to wild drug-taking or a
touching tribute to a child's imagination? Discuss.
The question, which has exercised Beatles fans since the
song appeared in the seminal 1967 album "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely
Hearts Club Band", could soon form part of an exam curriculum
for British teenagers.
Exam board AQA, which sets and marks papers for about half
of all GCSE exams taken by British 16-year-old high-school
pupils, plans to introduce three songs from Sgt. Pepper into the
music curriculum from September 2016.
"Pop music began in this country with The Beatles in the
swinging sixties, so what better band to look to for the study
of contemporary music than the Fab Four," said Seb Ross, head of
AQA's music department.
The addition of the Sgt. Pepper tracks to the board's music
GCSE curriculum puts The Beatles in the company of classical
composers Joseph Haydn and Aaron Copland as well as influential
guitarist Carlos Santana, whose works also feature.
AQA said students would be asked to look at the melody,
harmony, structure, rhythm and meaning of three songs from the
Beatles album, which influenced generations of musicians and
changed recording techniques.
"Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds" has long been the subject of
disagreement between those who say the title's letters refer to
the psychedelic drug LSD and those who accept John Lennon's more
innocent explanation.
Lennon always maintained that the song was inspired by a
drawing by his five-year-old son Julian about a schoolfriend
called Lucy.
The other two songs to be included are "Within You, Without
You" and "With a Little Help from My Friends".
This prompted Times newspaper columnist Daniel Finkelstein
to suggest the following multiple choice question, which might
cause dismay among fans of drummer Ringo Starr, who performed
the lead vocals in With a Little Help.
What would you do if I sang out of tune? Would you:
A. Stand up and walk out on me?
B. Make me the lead vocalist on one of your most famous
songs?
