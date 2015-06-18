LONDON, June 18 She has been dubbed the world's most stylish toddler with a wardrobe even the most dedicated fashionistas envy.

But on Thursday, fashion fan parents got a chance to dress their own tots in Harper Beckham's clothes after a collection of her outfits went on sale for charity in London.

Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer Victoria Beckham donated 25 of her three-year-old daughter's outfits as part of Save the Children's "Fashion Saves Lives" sale.

On display were dresses, skirts, tops, trousers, coats and shoes - from Doc Martens boots to colourful pumps - by designer names such as Chloe, Marc Jacobs, Gucci, Ralph Lauren, Stella McCartney and Versace with price tags reaching up to 500 pounds($795).

A pink flower and jewel embellished Mischka Aoki dress, retailing at around 3,700 pounds, was placed in an auction, which will run until June 28.

Queues started forming outside the "Mary's living & giving" shop in London's Primrose Hill early Thursday morning, with eager mothers wanting to be the first to get their hands on the designer items.

"Yesterday when we were getting ready for the sale, we had people walking past all day, knocking on the window desperate to find out how they could get their hands on an outfit," Helena Wiltshire, head of PR at Save The Children, told local media.

Save The Children said the first item was sold five minutes after the sale began at 0900 GMT.

(1 US dollar = 0.6285 British pound) (Reporting By Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Dominic Evans)