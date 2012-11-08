LONDON Nov 8 Cash-strapped consumers in
austerity Britain trying to hold down rising heating bills are
rushing out to buy socks designed to be worn in bed, according
to UK manufacturer HJ Hall.
HJ Hall said it would normally sell around 3,000 pairs of
bedsocks a month between October and February, but this October
sold more than 9,000 pairs. 86 percent of the people it polled
said they were buying the socks to delay putting on the heating.
Fresh rises in British gas and electricity prices this
autumn have even persuaded younger consumers such as newlyweds
and students to turn off the radiator and cosy up with the kind
of passionless nightwear that granny used to swear by.
"We have noticed that a lot of the customers are younger
than our normal middle-aged demographic - men and women in their
20s and 30s who are really feeling the pinch," HJ Hall Director
Anton Jenkins said.
Founded by "Honest" John Hall in Hinckley, Leicestershire in
1882, the family firm's original aim was to provide warm,
long-lasting hose for the local farming community. Now it's
ramping up bedsock production to meet demand.
Bedsocks have also been given a boost by celebrity
endorsements, with former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham revealing
she pulls on woolly socks as part of her bedtime beauty routine.
Energy providers have been in the firing line this autumn,
accused of exploiting consumer confusion with a difference of
over 300 pounds ($480) between the cheapest and most expensive
tariffs on the market, according to uSwitch, a price comparison
service.
Britain's energy regulator Ofgem stopped short of endorsing
Prime Minister David Cameron's pledge to force suppliers to give
their cheapest tariff to consumers, so canny
householders are voting with their shivering feet.
"We have found that this coincides with a summer which has
not offered us the greatest weather so people are feeling the
onset of autumn and winter slightly more intensely than they
would normally do," Jenkins said.
"They want to feel cosy but perhaps are even more reluctant
than usual to switch the heating on."
($1 = 0.6255 British pounds)
(Reporting by Claire Milhench, editing by Paul Casciato)