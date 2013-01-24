TRIPOLI Jan 24 Air Malta said it had cancelled Thursday's flights to Benghazi after Britain said it was aware of a "specific and imminent" threat to Westerners in the eastern Libyan city.

"The decision relates only for flights to be operated on Thursday 24th January," the airline said on its website.

"Air Malta's decision follows advice issued today by the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office advising against all travel to the city."

It said the next scheduled flight to Benghazi was on Tuesday Jan. 29 and it would review the situation "on an ongoing basis." It said flights to and from Tripoli were unaffected. (Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchain)