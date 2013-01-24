(Updates)
By Estelle Shirbon
LONDON Jan 24 Exiled Russian oligarch Boris
Berezovsky's ex-partner, with whom he has two children, is
pursuing him in a British court for a share of his assets,
adding to financial pressures on him months after he lost a $6
billion dispute with rival Roman Abramovich.
A High Court judgment published late on Wednesday modified
an earlier ruling granting Yelena Gorbunova's request that up to
200 million pounds ($317 million) of Berezovsky's assets be
frozen, and said only those at risk could be restricted.
Berezovsky was saddled with over $100 million in legal costs
when his protracted battle against Abramovich, the owner of
Chelsea Football Club, ended in defeat last August.
The oligarch had tried to keep the proceedings between
himself and Gorbunova confidential. Some hearings took place
last week behind closed doors, but the latest judgment on the
asset freeze was published on an online database after
complaints from journalists.
"On the evidence, Mr Berezovsky is a man under financial
pressure. It is likely that he will feel a more pressing need to
satisfy creditors than satisfy Ms Gorbunova," judge George Mann
wrote in his judgment.
Berezovsky, who lives in self-imposed exile in London, did
not respond to a Reuters request for a comment.
In her application for the asset freeze order, Gorbunova
said Berezovsky had promised that, when he sold his
25-million-pound Wentworth Park country estate, she would
receive 5 million pounds from the proceeds.
Instead, when the estate near London was sold last year, the
money went to his creditors and she saw none of it.
She also said Berezovsky had told her she was the owner of
two French properties which he was now in the process of
selling, and she was concerned she would not receive anything
from those sales because he needed the money for himself.
Berezovsky's application to have the freeze on his assets
lifted was heard by judge Mann in the High Court last week.
His lawyers argued that Gorbunova's application for the
asset freeze had not followed the correct procedures and that
the scale of the freeze was excessive.
"PRESSING NEED"
Mann's judgment that only the assets at risk, namely the
French properties, should be frozen, means Berezovsky will not
be able to sell them and dispose of the proceeds until his
dispute with Gorbunova is resolved.
The judgment did not put a figure on the value of the
properties.
Regarding the Wentworth Park sale, Mann wrote that if
Gorbunova was right and "the 5-million-pound bird has already
flown", then there were no funds on which any injunction could
bite.
Noting the French properties were held through "obscure
offshore structures", he said there was a risk Berezovsky could
manipulate matters to deprive Gorbunova of what she said she was
entitled to.
The judge also made reference to Berezovsky's "propensity to
go so far as giving dishonest evidence in pursuit of a claim
against another in the Abramovich proceedings".
This was a reference to judge Elizabeth Gloster's ruling
last year in the Berezovsky-Abramovich case, when she said
Berezovsky was an "unimpressive and inherently unreliable
witness".
Mann stressed that he made no judgment about the substance
of Gorbunova's assertions about the assets and the promises she
said Berezovsky had made, or the evidence she had put forward.
"That evidence has not yet been tested, and it is to be
anticipated that Mr Berezovsky will vigorously contest the
claim, dispute a lot of the evidence and advance evidence of his
own," the judge wrote.
($1 = 0.6313 British pounds)
(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; Editing by Sophie Hares)