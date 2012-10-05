* UK bookmaker shifts to computer model to set odds
* NFL football a focus after company moves into Nevada
* Young tech-savvy gamblers placing bets online during games
By Keith Weir
LEEDS, England Oct 5 Thousands of miles from the
NFL American football action, science graduates sit in a
nondescript British office sifting through data on past games to
produce the complex equations that underpin the fast-growing
global business of sports betting.
William Hill, Britain's largest bookmaker, has set
its brightest mathematical minds to work on analysing American
football after buying three businesses based in the state of
Nevada.
Laws on gambling in much of the United States are strict but
the company hopes to offer "in-play" bets on the games as they
progress in the retail outlets it has acquired in Nevada later
this year.
Bookmaking has come a long way since it was dominated by
turf accountants at the racetrack, who only took bets before a
race started and set odds with the aid of a sidekick waving his
arms around in a curious signalling system used to communicate
prices between bookies.
Now, growing numbers of punters are opting to bet online on
more and more incidents occurring during soccer matches and a
widening array of other sports, using smart phones and tablet
computers to bet from their sofas on matches they are watching
on television.
As a result William Hill and its rivals have shifted to a
more automated, statistics-based approach in setting odds, which
can boost turnover as it can handle bets on more matches and
improve margins thanks to more accurate forecasting.
Three years ago, William Hill set up a Research and
Development (R&D) team under the leadership of Terry Pattinson,
an Australian with extensive knowledge of the gambling industry
in Asia.
Last week the team was busy studying NFL statistics in
William Hill's office in Leeds, northern England, poring over
diagrams and spreadsheet data dating back a decade on the 170
plays made in an average game to fine tune their programs.
"We completely rewrote our model in the off-season and have
improved our performance greatly with the new model," said
Pattinson, now William Hill's group trading director who
oversees the company's worldwide bookmaking operations.
"Early indications are that we will double our margin with
this piece of work," added Pattinson, a 43-year-old from Darwin
in northern Australia.
William Hill takes live bets on sports including soccer,
tennis, baseball and basketball and even added beach volleyball
to its computer models during the Olympics.
For its NFL model the company's team of six researchers
looks back over past seasons at whether a team decided to pass,
rush, punt or attempt a field goal in their plays. They even
factor in the wind speed as this affects the success of field
goals.
TURF ACCOUNTANTS TURN TO TECHNOLOGY
The programs written by William Hill's R&D team are now used
by more than 100 of its traders who for decades set odds by
studying form, monitoring the flow of money and plain intuition.
Pattinson says the company increasingly trusts its
mathematical models to deliver accurate probability forecasts
and only rarely shifts its prices to reduce its risk if a lot of
money is staked on a favourite.
This can backfire on the bookmaker.
"We lost 250,000 pounds ($402,000) on (soccer club)
Barcelona last Saturday night," he said. "They were 2-1 down
going into injury time but ended up winning 3-2."
However, Pattinson said the company has doubled its margins
on soccer over the past three years and thanks to its algorithms
can now take bets on as many as 30,000 games a season. It can
also make more "markets" - bets taken on specific events
occuring in matches, such as the timing of players being shown
yellow cards.
"In the past one trader managed four markets on one football
(soccer) game at a time," Pattinson said. "So on a Saturday I
would have 10 traders in just looking at the English Premier
League, trading a combined number of 40 markets over the 10
games.
"Now we can produce up to 100 matches at once, over 100
markets on each match, overseen by one senior trader."
But Pattinson says in-play betting is still seen as
complementary to more traditional forms of gambling, not
replacing them.
"Since 2008 our in-play business has grown by approximately
500 percent, but during this time pre-match sports (betting) has
risen substantially, as has horse racing," he said.
Founded in 1934, William Hill still operates more than 2,300
betting shops in Britain and has maintained its high street
presence while expanding its William Hill Online operation, a
joint venture which is 29 percent owned by software company
Playtech.
It is now seeking to expand its online operations abroad but
earlier this week its 350 million-pound ($563 million)
informal offer to buy Sportingbet, the London-listed
market leader in Australia, was rejected.