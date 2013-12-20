LONDON Dec 20 Britain's opposition Labour Party
wants to tighten controls on gambling machines that they say
have turned betting shops into mini casinos targeting poorer
people.
Betting shops are spreading "like an epidemic" along
Britain's high streets, Labour leader Ed Miliband said on
Friday, proposing that councils be given new powers to control
the numbers of sites bookmakers open.
"The time has come to give local communities the right to
pull the plug on these machines - the right to decide if they
want their high streets to be the place for high-stakes,
high-speed, high-cost gambling," Miliband said in a statement.
The popularity of fixed-odds betting terminals, which began
to proliferate when Labour was in power a decade ago, has given
the retail outlets of bookmakers such as Paddy Power and
William Hill a new lease of life at a time when a
growing number of gamblers are going online.
Miliband said that bookmakers are circumventing laws
limiting them to four machines per shop by opening clusters of
shops close to each other.
Critics have said the terminals, which allow gamblers to bet
up to 300 pounds ($490) a minute, are highly addictive, dubbing
them the crack cocaine of gambling. There have also been claims
that they facilitate money laundering.
Labour, hoping to return to power in an election to be held
in 2015, wants to allow councils to reduce the number of
terminals in each shop.
It said it would also introduce legislation to double the
time between plays on machines to 40 seconds, introduce pop-up
messages to warn players how much they have lost and limit how
long they can play without a break.
The government has said it is awaiting the results of
research into the impact of machines on problem gambling.
"We have been crystal clear with the betting industry that
if it doesn't improve player protection measures on fixed-odds
betting terminals by March 2014, or provide data to inform
research, we will not hesitate to act," said a spokesman at the
Department for Culture, Media and Sport.
Ladbrokes spokesman Ciaran O'Brien accused Miliband
of jumping on a bandwagon, noting that a health survey for
England published this week showed a decline in problem
gambling.