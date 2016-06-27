BRIEF-Heartland Bank posts 13% rise in 9-mnth NPAT
* Continues to expect its NPAT for year ending 30 June 2017 to be at upper end of previously advised range of nz$57.0m to NZ$60.0 mln
LONDON, June 27 Britain's accounting watchdog said it has opened an investigation into PricewaterhouseCooper's audit of BHS, the British retailer that collapsed in May.
The Financial Reporting Council said it will investigate PwC's audit of BHS' financial statements for the year ended 30 August 2014.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Jason Neely)
* Continues to expect its NPAT for year ending 30 June 2017 to be at upper end of previously advised range of nz$57.0m to NZ$60.0 mln
* Robert Priestley appointed to ASX board as a non-executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: