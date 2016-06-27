(Adds PwC comment)

LONDON, June 27 Britain's accounting watchdog said it has opened an investigation into PricewaterhouseCooper's audit of BHS, the British retailer that collapsed in May.

The Financial Reporting Council said it will investigate PwC's audit of BHS' financial statements for the year ended Aug. 30 2014.

PwC said it will cooperate fully with the FRC's investigation.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Jason Neely and Louise Heavens)