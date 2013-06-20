* Energy suppliers to offer 4 tariffs each for gas, power
* Companies forced to put customers on best deal
* Ofgem wants consumer engagement to boost competition
LONDON, June 21 A number of British consumers
may be able to cut their energy tariffs from December under
rules proposed by regulator Ofgem that it hopes will encourage
competition.
The main energy suppliers all raised heating and power
charges during the past exceptionally long winter, at the same
time that austerity measures were already squeezing consumers'
disposable income.
Prime Minister David Cameron made a personal pledge in
October to force energy companies to offer customers their
lowest tariffs, a promise the regulator is now trying to
deliver.
"Our reforms today are the blueprint for the simpler,
clearer and fairer energy market that consumers deserve," Andrew
Wright, a senior partner for markets at Ofgem, said in a
statement released on Friday.
"This will provide them with the choices they want alongside
the simplicity they need."
Britain's energy companies will be forced to offer only four
tariff options each for electricity and for gas and help
customers find the cheapest offer available to them.
The rules are now open to public feedback and will come into
force in December unless they are challenged, Ofgem said.
Six big energy suppliers control the bulk of the retail
market and are often accused by the public of abusing their
dominant position.
They include EDF Energy, Centrica, SSE
, RWE npower, E.ON and Scottish
Power.
Energy UK, the association representing the energy sector,
said its members had already started offering clearer tariffs
and fewer tariff options.
Ofgem is also asking companies to make customers' bills more
engaging, a proposal the regulator said should mean consumers
will take more interest in their energy usage and encourage them
to switch suppliers more often.
"Part of the whole raison d'etre of the reform is to get
people engaged with the market," a spokeswoman for Ofgem said.
"We will expect customers to switch to different deals and
potentially different suppliers as a result of the reforms."
Consumer Futures, an association representing UK consumers,
welcomed the proposals but said further changes were needed to
make it easier for users to switch energy supplier.
"Consumers are not just going to wake up one sunny morning
and decide that they trust and want to engage with the market,"
said Adam Scorer, Consumer Futures' director of policy and
external affairs.
Ofgem is passing parallel rules to break up the stranglehold
the six firms have on the market by forcing them to offer
smaller firms access to their energy production and to reveal
prices at which they purchase long-term supply.