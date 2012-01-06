* Ovo to cut dual fuel bills by 5 pct from Friday
* Consumer lobby calls on other suppliers to also cut prices
LONDON Jan 6 Britain's Ovo Energy on
Friday became the second small electricity and gas provider to
drop tariffs for customers on the back of a fall in wholesale
prices, just several months after big suppliers angered users by
raising bills.
New customers and existing clients who renew their
contracts will from Friday see a reduction of 5 percent for
dual-fuel fixed tariffs, resulting in annual bills that are
around 133 pounds ($210) less than similar offers from major
energy suppliers, Ovo Energy said.
"Due to a recent decrease in wholesale costs, we are able to
respond and pass on these savings to consumers, thereby giving
them a cheaper and simpler alternative to the 'Big Six'," said
Stephen Fitzpatrick, Ovo Energy's managing director.
The supplier announced in late November it would not go
ahead with a planned increase in retail prices as wholesale
costs had already started to drop.
Small energy suppliers such as Ovo Energy try to compete
with EDF Energy, Centrica, E.ON, RWE
npower, SSE and Scottish Power, which
together control 99 percent of Britain's energy retail market
and are under increasing political and regulatory pressure to
open up the market share to rivals.
The major suppliers passed on double-digit price increases
from this winter, angering already cash-strapped Britons.
The rise in energy bills helped drive UK inflation rates to
a three-year high in September, with consumer prices up 5.2
percent year-on-year, the second-highest gain in the European
Union.
Co-operative Energy, also a small supplier and a 2011
newcomer to the retail energy market, was the first provider to
announce a price cut to take effect from February.
Unseasonably mild winter weather has been the main factor
for a drop in wholesale gas and power prices in Britain in
recent months.
Consumer lobby group Consumer Focus said it welcomed Ovo
Energy's move to reflect the drop in wholesale prices and urged
other energy suppliers to follow suit.
"The gap between wholesale and retail prices remains a fault
line for consumer confidence in the energy market," said the
group's director of energy, Audrey Gallacher.