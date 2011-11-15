LONDON Nov 15 Research In Motion Ltd
(RIM), the maker of Blackberry smartphones, said its
subscriber base in the UK had passed the 8 million milestone as
it unveiled a new cloud-based music service in the country
Blackberry, once an dispensable executive accessory, has
been winning younger subscribers attracted by its BBM messenger
service.
However its share of the global market has dwindled in the
face of competition from Apple Inc and other makers,
particularly those running Google Inc's Android
operating system.
Blackberry's reputation also suffered a blow in recent weeks
from an extended breakdown of its email and messaging service
which hit a large number of users globally.
Figures from market analyst Gartner released on Tuesday
showed RIM's smartphone share dropped to 10 percent in the
United States in the third quarter, its lowest so far.
The music service, which will cost 4.99 pounds a month,
allows users to build a profile of 5O tracks which can be shared
with friends using the BBM service, the company said.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by David Holmes)