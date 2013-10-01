LONDON Oct 1 Britain's The Times newspaper said on Tuesday it would no longer make its mobile app available on a Blackberry because few people used it, in another sign that rival smartphone makers are trumping its technology.

Blackberry's steep revenue decline and mounting losses have forced the technology pioneer to accept a tentative $4.7 billion offer from its largest shareholder to take it private.

The Times and Sunday Times apps will be withdrawn on Blackberry from Oct. 31, while Apple and Android users' access will remain unchanged, the British newspaper said in an email to subscribers.

"While The Times' app on iPhone, iPad and android continues to be very successful, very few people use the app on their Blackberry," a spokeswoman for the News Corp-owned newspaper said.